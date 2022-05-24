DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Bethlehem and Saratoga Springs boys lacrosse teams battled it out Tuesday, with the winner advancing to take on Shenendehowa in the Class A semifinals.

The Eagles and Blue Streaks played to a 3-3 tie at the half. Saratoga took control in the third quarter, carrying a 7-3 lead into the fourth. Bethlehem rattled off four goals in less than a three minute span to tie the game 7-7. With just over one minute remaining, Dan Johnson scored the go-ahead goal for the Eagles. Bethlehem scored six unanswered goals to top Saratoga 9-7, and advance to the Class A semifinals.

“It’s been the story of our season,” said senior goalie Tyler Novak. “We went down, I think it was 1-5 early in the season but we’re just dogs and we keep fighting back. This really means everything to me. Nights like this, it’s just what makes high school lacrosse so special.”

Bethlehem will visit Shenendehowa on Friday at 5:00 PM.