Bethlehem rolls past Scotia-Glenville to stay unbeaten

Scotia, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Bethlehem boys soccer has had a unique season as a Suburban Council team playing a modified Foothills Council schedule. They were looking to stay unbeaten against Scotia-Glenville Tuesday afternoon.

The Eagles started quickly and didn’t look back. After picking up two early goals, Bethlehem struck again. Off a corner kick Jack Burman connected with his head, was blocked, but got it right back for the rebound goal to put Bethlehem up 3-0. A few moments later, Daniel Zhou set up a great give and go to put away the Eagles’ fourth goal of the first half, giving Bethlehem a 4-0 halftime lead.

Bethlehem keeper Brayden Kern was a big reason for that zero on Scotia’s end. The senior had multiple impressive saves before Bethlehem pulled their starters, rolling to a 5-1 win to stay unbeaten.

Bethlehem hosts Ballston Spa next on Saturday at 11 a.m. while Scotia-Glenville hosts Broadalbin-Perth next Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

