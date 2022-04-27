Delmar, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Bethlehem girls lacrosse team won their second straight Class A section title last season. This year they’re looking for the three-peat, and the journey continued on Tuesday at home against Niskayuna.

The Eagles jumped out to a 9-2 lead at the half. They didn’t look back, rolling to a 17-5 win to improve to 6-2 on the season.

Bethlehem will look to carry the momentum into their Thursday matchup at Ballston Spa, while the Silver Warriors will look to bounce back on the road Thursday against Colonie.