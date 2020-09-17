Bethlehem parents and students continue fight for field hockey and soccer this fall

Bethlehem, N.Y. — Bethlehem soccer and field hockey are fighting for their seasons.

“It’s great because as Bethlehem we are one community and what we’re trying to do is bring everybody together,” Bethlehem senior soccer player Daniel Zhou said.

“We really want to represent our school one more time and just go out there and especially win more because we’ve had such successful seasons in the past,” senior girls soccer captain Katie Hotaling said.

After the school’s decision to not play moderate risk sports this fall, students gathered outside prior to a school board meeting to have their voices heard.

“We just want the board to see our side and show that we can play with the regulations and we will be safe and we need our senior season this year,” field hockey senior Julia Harvey said.

“Even if we’re not doing it with travel and everything the cases aren’t spreading, I think with the mask, it’s going to help even more to not spread anything,” freshman soccer player Claire Hutton said.

“Ultimately it’s up to them to know what’s safe and what’s not for everybody, but I hope they can see how much we want this and how much it means to everybody,” Hotaling said.

A small delegation of parents and students spoke at the meeting hoping to reverse the school board’s decision, but no progress was made.

“I was truly disappointed in the way the board and the superintendent acted tonight,” Bethlehem parent Diane Burman, who presented on behalf of the students wanting to play at the meeting, said.

“They already made up their minds on what they were going to do, and this was just a check the box basically to cover up for the process they didn’t have for this,” Burman said.

The board decided not to reverse it’s decision to push moderate-risk sports to the spring at the meeting. They believe there is too much risk involved and Ballston Spa and several other conferences have followed suit.

More Sports News