Bethlehem outpaces Shaker in Class A semifinal win

Delmar, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Monday’s Class A girls lacrosse championship is set after Thursday’s games.

Four seed Shaker visited top-seeded Bethlehem Thursday afternoon for a spot in the title game. The Eagles went up 2-0 early and Avery Jones added to it with a free position goal to make it 3-0 Bethlehem.

The Blue Bison had an answer at the other end. Sophomore Natalie Bennett got a nice feed in front of the net and put it away to put Shaker on the board in the first half. The problem was the Eagles were relentless on the offensive end. Freshman Caroline Marotta tickled the twine for another to make it 6-1 as Bethlehem held on for a 13-9 win.

The Eagles will host Shenendehowa in the Class A championship Monday.

