Bethlehem keeps on rolling with comfortable win over Niskayuna

Delmar, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Bethlehem girls lacrosse has gotten off to a strong start this season. Their only loss in the Suburban Council was in overtime to Burnt Hills, and they were looking to keep rolling at home against Niskayuna Saturday morning.

Avery Jones found some space in the first half to fire away and give Bethlehem a 9-3 lead. A few moments later she was cut off on the same move but doubled back and dumped it off to Lauren Riker who found the back of the net.

Junior Julia Weinert got in on the action at the end of the half as well with a nice spin move into a shot and goal. Bethlehem ran away with a 20-7 win over Niskayuna Saturday morning.

Bethlehem visits Albany on Tuesday at 4:30 next while Niskayuna hosts Burnt Hills.