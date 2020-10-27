Bethlehem, Ichabod Crane athletics on pause

DELMAR, N.Y. — With Bethlehem and Ichabod Crane going fully virtual amid COVID concerns, both high schools suspended athletic activities temporarily.

Neither district had been participating in moderate risk sports like soccer and field hockey this fall, opting for the more restrictive path in hopes that they could avoid any outbreaks.

For the Riders, only girls tennis is still competing. Their matches this week are postponed until Thursday at the earliest. The Eagles are on pause for at least a week.

Bethlehem girls swimming and diving head coach Kerrianne Sanicola said she spoke with her team at the start of the season about this possibility, so they weren’t surprised to get the news, but the athletes have run the gamut of emotions in response.

“I always tell them, ‘We’re a team that perseveres. We’re a team that’s resilient. We adapt, and I’ve been preaching that since I started coaching there” said Sanicola. “This is just another example of how they’re really able to overcome a lot more than I think that we give them credit for.”

Bethlehem’s virtual meet against Niskayuna Thursday has been postponed. Sanicola is hoping to reschedule it for next week. In the meantime, she’s giving her athletes some dry-land activities to do to keep them in shape while they’re out of the pool.