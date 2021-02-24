Bethlehem hockey outlasts La Salle at Frear Park

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Troy, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 3-0 Bethlehem Eagles got a good challenge on Wednesday afternoon facing a 2-1 La Salle squad at Frear Park Ice Rink.

La Salle struck first, with Nathan Harriman putting one away for the Cadets to give them a 1-0 lead less than five minutes into the first period. Bethlehem roared back from there.

Jack Lucey put away a rebound off a Willem Kotary shot to tie the game at one with eight minutes left in the first, followed quickly by a Dane Jones goal to give Bethlehem a 2-1 lead just five minutes later.

Bethlehem ultimately fought off a La Salle comeback, coming away with a 5-4 win to improve to 4-0 as La Salle fell to 2-2. Bethlehem hosts CBA next on Friday at 4 p.m. while La Salle hosts the Capital District Jets Friday at 4:20 p.m. at Frear Park.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

NBA Stats

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Set NEWS10.com as your Homepage!

HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720

Click Below to set up your cable box

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report