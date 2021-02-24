Bethlehem hockey outlasts La Salle at Frear Park

Troy, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 3-0 Bethlehem Eagles got a good challenge on Wednesday afternoon facing a 2-1 La Salle squad at Frear Park Ice Rink.

La Salle struck first, with Nathan Harriman putting one away for the Cadets to give them a 1-0 lead less than five minutes into the first period. Bethlehem roared back from there.

Jack Lucey put away a rebound off a Willem Kotary shot to tie the game at one with eight minutes left in the first, followed quickly by a Dane Jones goal to give Bethlehem a 2-1 lead just five minutes later.

Bethlehem ultimately fought off a La Salle comeback, coming away with a 5-4 win to improve to 4-0 as La Salle fell to 2-2. Bethlehem hosts CBA next on Friday at 4 p.m. while La Salle hosts the Capital District Jets Friday at 4:20 p.m. at Frear Park.