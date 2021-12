TROY, N.Y. (News10) — Bethlehem beat La Salle 3-1 in its first conference game of the season. Dane Jones, Tyler Bitely, and Cameron Smith each tallied a goal and an assist, while Will Bievenue added a pair of assists leading the Eagles to the road victory.

Bethlehem improves to 2-1-1 on the season, 1-0 in league play. The 0-4 Cadets are still chasing their first win.