Bethlehem field hockey protesting postponement of fall season

Bethlehem, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Bethlehem Central High School decided against playing moderate-risk sports like field hockey and soccer this fall, and the players and parents are pushing back with protest.

“I’ve always been looking forward to my senior season, having a senior night, everyone celebrating me,” Bethlehem senior field hockey player Avery Daggett said.

“Now that Bethlehem is the only school district not allowing field hockey in the section really makes it feel that they don’t care about my senior year,” Daggett added.

“Sports have always been important to me and my mental health,” fellow senior Bella Cremo said. “So I felt like I needed to protest to change some people’s minds at Bethlehem.”

Section 2 has implemented safety measures for these moderate risk sports, including masks and social distancing when possible.

“My daughter played all summer for a travel club that had safety protocols and guidelines,” Bethlehem parent Carolyn Daggett said. “The girls social distanced when they could for drills.”

“Playing in masks is perfectly safe and I think it can be done,” Avery Daggett said.

“There were over 300 girls this summer that played for the travel club, and there were zero cases,” Carolyn Daggett said.

The field hockey team is confident they can convince Bethlehem to let them play.

“The decision came down to just a few people, and if we can change just their minds, we can really make a difference,” Cremo said.

“Continue to protest, continue to send the emails,” Avery Daggett said. “Be positive and hope that eventually we can play.”

Students and parents of the field hockey and soccer teams plan to come to Bethlehem High School Wednesday night for a school board meeting to continue to plead their case.

