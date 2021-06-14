Bethlehem edges Shenendehowa to repeat in Class A

Delmar, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Bethlehem girls lacrosse team edged Shenendehowa in a defensive battle Monday, repeating as champions in Class A.

The Eagles trailed 4-3 in the first half, before senior Laruen Riker rattled off two straight goals to give Bethlehem a 5-4 lead heading into the half. Both goals came off feeds from freshman Caroline Marotta.

The Lady Plainsmen responded out of the gate in the second half. Lauren Shanahan found Emily Speck in front of the cage for the equalizer.

Riker broke through with the dagger off another feed from Marotta, and the Eagles never looked back. Bethlehem locked down for the final 14 minutes, winning the Class A title 6-5.

After a year away from the game, this title is even more special for Riker. She says, “We’re just so beyond happy. During my junior season, we were in the weight room every Wednesday at 5:00 AM. When our season got wiped away, we were so emotional and so awful. We really played for our seniors who graduated last year. I wanted to win a section championship for them, and I’m really glad some of them got to see it.”