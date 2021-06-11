Bethlehem comes back to beat Ballston Spa in Class AA semifinals

Delmar, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Thursday was a good day for Bethlehem girls athletics.

First the girls lacrosse team advanced to the Class A championship with a win over Shaker, then the softball team did the same with a come from behind win over Ballston Spa.

This one was a fierce pitching duel from the start. Bethlehem had the bases loaded in the bottom of the first when Maggie Lyon got out of the jam with a strikeout to end the inning. Annie Clancy did the same to end the top of the second.

It wasn’t until the top of the third when baserunners broke through. Ana Gold dropped a single into shallow center to pick up two RBI and give the Scotties a 2-0 lead. Clancy settled back in and fanned batters from there as the Eagles wouldn’t allow another run in a comeback 3-2 win.

Bethlehem will head to Shenendehowa for the Class AA championship Saturday at 4.