DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Both the Bethlehem and Colonie boys and girls basketball teams met on Friday night.

It was a battle of ranked teams on the girls side. The Eagles are ranked 14th in the NYSWAA Class AA rankings, while the Raiders are ranked 22nd. Bethlehem played to their ranking, powering their way to a 51-41 win over Colonie.

Meanwhile, the Eagles flew past the Raiders on the boys side, rolling to a 66-48 win.