COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Section 2 baseball playoffs continued with quarterfinal action on Friday. In Class AA, fourth seeded Colonie played host to fifth seeded Bethlehem.

The Raiders jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning behind base hits from Michael Currao and Deven Small. The Eagles responded with two runs in the second inning, helping fuel a comeback on their way to a 5-4 win.

Bethlehem will take on top-seeded Shenendehowa at Joe Bruno Stadium on Monday at 7:00 PM.