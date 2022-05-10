Delmar, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The last time Bethlehem and Shenendehowa met in girls lacrosse, the Eagles were crowned sectional champs.

Tuesday we got a sectional title rematch out in Delmar. Kaitlyn Tietjen gave the Eagles an early spark. Her top shelf rip put Bethlehem up 3-1 early. Her goal sparked a first half run from Bethlehem. Addison Daggett added to it as she split a pair of defenders to help give the Eagles a 5-1 lead.

Shen battled back from there. Cam Wilders weaved through the Eagles’ defense to find the back of the net as the Lady Plainsmen brought it back within one, but that’s as close as they could get.

Tietjen helped Bethlehem rip back the momentum with a dart to give the Eagles a 7-4 halftime lead, and they didn’t look back in a 10-6 win. Bethlehem remains undefeated in Suburban Council play with the win over Shen.