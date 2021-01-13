Bears plan to keep Nagy, GM Pace for at least 1 more season

FILE – Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Pace walks the field before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Chicago, in this Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, file photo. The Bears head into the offseason with some big issues to address after going 8-8 for the second year in a row, starting with whether general manager Ryan Pace or coach Matt Nagy will be retained. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bears plan to keep general manager Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy for at least another season.

The team opted against sweeping changes in leadership after the Bears slipped into the playoffs despite going 8-8 for the second year in a row, chairman George McCaskey said Wednesday.

The announcement comes on the heels of the Bears’ wild-card loss at New Orleans on Sunday, their second playoff appearance in three years. Chicago won the NFC North at 12-4 in 2018 — Nagy’s first season.

The Bears have two playoff appearances and a 42-54 regular-season record in six years under Pace, while Nagy is 28-20. They have not won in the postseason since the 2010 team played in the NFC championship game.

There was speculation Pace or Nagy could be on their way out when the Bears lost six in a row this season — their worst skid since 2002. Chicago regrouped by winning three straight against struggling teams before closing the regular season with a 35-16 loss to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

The Bears made the playoffs because Arizona lost to the Los Angeles Rams. Chicago then got knocked out in convincing fashion by Drew Brees and the Saints.

