Ballston Spa takes down Bethlehem in week zero matchup

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Ballston Spa kicked off their season at home against Bethlehem Friday night.

The Scotties took a 10-8 lead in the third quarter after the Eagles snapped a punt through the endzone. Darrien Inosnia punched in a touchdown to begin the fourth quarter, extending their lead to two possessions on their way to a 24-8 win.

The Scotties will look to move to 2-0 next Friday against Colonie.

More Sports News

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow the sports team on Twitter:
Liana Bonavita
Griffin Haas
Jared Phillips

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sport Highlights

Local Sports

More Local Sports

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
Hochul Admin FS for Web

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
10 IN TOGA_WEB
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

MEET THE NEWS10 SPORTS TEAM

Liana Bonavita

Griffin Haas

GRIFFIN HAAS

Jared Phillips

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire