Ballston Spa takes down Bethlehem in week zero matchup

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Ballston Spa kicked off their season at home against Bethlehem Friday night.

The Scotties took a 10-8 lead in the third quarter after the Eagles snapped a punt through the endzone. Darrien Inosnia punched in a touchdown to begin the fourth quarter, extending their lead to two possessions on their way to a 24-8 win.

The Scotties will look to move to 2-0 next Friday against Colonie.