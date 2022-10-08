AVERILL PARK, NY (NEWS10) — Ballston Spa and Averill Park met in a Class A thriller Friday night.

Averill Park’s Nick Galuski linked up with Jake Rizzo for six to put the Warriors up 34-33. Ballston Spa retook a 39-33 lead on a long run after catch by Blaine Zoller from Nico Savini. The lead changes didn’t stop there. Averill Park went up 40-39 on a two-yard touchdown run by Charles Ratigan.

The Scotties drove down the field inside the Warrior five. With under 20 seconds to go, the Scotties appeared like they were going to spike the ball, but Savini instead ran it in for the game-winning touchdown, 45-40 the final. Savini ran the ball 16 times for 192 yards and three touchdowns in the win.