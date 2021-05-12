Ballston Spa outlasts Columbia at home

Ballston Spa, N.Y. (NEWS10) — We’ve taken two trips around the sun since Ballston Spa baseball held up the Class A state championship plaque.

The Scotties won’t get that chance this spring, but they return plenty of talent to make a run at a sectional title.

Damon Fernandez helped Ballston Spa extend their lead to 2-0 in the third with some excellent baserunning to tie up the Blue Devils and bring a run home. Kyle Blake got Columbia on the board in the fifth with a double to the wall to score Wyatt Cozzy and make it 2-1. The Scotties had this one in control, though, as Fernandez knocked a sacrifice fly into center to score an insurance run in the sixth for a 3-1 final.

Next up for Ballston Spa is a home game Friday against Niskayuna at 4:30 while Columbia host CBA Friday at 4:30 as well.

