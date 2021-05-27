Ballston Spa holds off Shenendehowa to hand Plainsmen second straight loss

Ballston Spa, N.Y. (NEWS10) — There was plenty of great high schoo lacrosse action across the Capital Region Thursday, with Shenendehowa visiting Ballston Spa maybe being the best of the bunch.

Shen suffered their first Suburban Council loss on Tuesday to Niskayuna, and Ballston Spa was looking to make that two in a row. The Scotties’ Matt King ripped a laser from the middle of the field to tie things up at three midway through the first quarter.

The Plainsmen responded with Colin Bullock ripping one top shelf to give Shen a 6-4 lead midway through the second quarter, but Ballston Spa had an answer for that. John Serina found the back of the net late in the first half as Ballston Spa outlasted Shen in a 12-10 win.

Next up for Ballston Spa is a road game at Burnt Hills Saturday morning at 11 while Shenendehowa visits Guilderland at 10.