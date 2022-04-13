Latham, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Both the Shaker and Ballston Spa boys lacrosse teams lost in their respective section title games last season. The two teams met in an early season clash Tuesday night.

The Scotties dominated the first half, taking an 11-4 lead into the break. They were able to hold on in the second half, topping the Blue Bison 15-7.

Ballston Spa will look to keep it rolling Thursday at Guilderland, while Shaker will look to bounce back Thursday at Niskayuna.