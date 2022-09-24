Ballston Spa, NY (NEWS10) — Ballston Spa finished just 2-6 last season. But in head coach Greg O’Connor’s second season at the helm, the Scotties have already surpassed that win total at 3-0, finding themselves ranked 24th in Class A in the first state rankings. They aimed to stay unbeaten Friday night at home against Albany.

The Scotties rolled from the jump. Darrien Insonga got the scoring started with a short touchdown run. Nico Savini made it 12-0 in the second quarter, linking up Blaine Zoller on the touchdown pass. Ballston Spa rolled from their on the way to a 40-6 win.

The Scotties will look to stay unbeaten next Friday night at home against Niskayuna.