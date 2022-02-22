ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Nine different Brothers found the score sheet as CBA rolled past Columbia Tuesday night in the first round of the Class AA Section 2 tournament 55-39.

CBA opened on a 10-2 run and never relinquished control. The Brothers opened it up in the third quarter, outscoring the Blue Streaks 17-2 in the frame. Matt Sgambati led the Brothers with 13 points.

David Alexanian scored a game-high 15 points in defeat for Columbia.

With the victory, No. 3 seed CBA advances to the quarterfinals. They’ll play No. 6 seed Ballston Spa Saturday at 3 p.m. at Hudson Valley Community College.