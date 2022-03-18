Glens Falls, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Oppenheim-Ehpratah St. Johnsville began Friday morning with a chance at advancing to the Class D boys basketball state championship game — they would just have to get through Avoca-Prattsburgh first.

That proved difficult for the Wolfpack. Despite hanging around for three quarters, A-P’s Hayden Abbott stole a pass and took it coast to coast at the buzzer to give the Vikings a 41-34 lead headed into the fourth, and they didn’t look back from there.

Avoca-Prattsburgh pulled away in the fourth quarter, and OESJ’s season came to an end with a 59-42 loss in the Class D state semifinals.