ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — #2 Averill park took on #7 Albany Academy in the Class A boys soccer semifinals Tuesday. A win would earn a spot in Saturday’s section title game.

After trailing 1-0 at the half, the Warriors stormed back with 2 quick goals, securing a 2-1 win.

Averill Park will take on La Salle in the section final on Saturday at Colonie at 11:00 AM.