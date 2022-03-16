Averill Park, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Averill Park Warriors are looking for their first state title in a dozen years this weekend.

While AP hasn’t raised a banner since 2010, this is the 8th straight year they’re in the mix, and 11th of the last 12. They believe they have the firepower to get back over the hump this weekend thanks to a pair of veterans leading the charge in seniors Amelia Wood and Michelina Lombardi.

“They have a stabilizing effect for our team and they’ve played in some big big games before,” Averill Park head coach Sean Organ said.

“They’ll set the tone and the rest of the teammates will kind of fall in line and you know I just expect us to come out and play hard,” Organ said.

“Michelina and I this has always been a dream of ours,” Wood said. “Every single day we come into practice and our leadership brings the energy into the gym so I think just doing that will give us the win.”

The Warriors’ semifinal game against West Babylon tips off at 11:45 Friday morning at Hudson Valley Community College.