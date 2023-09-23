AVERILL PARK, NY (NEWS10) — After a 3-6 season in Class AA last year, Bethlehem made the move to Class A this season. It worked out for the first three weeks of the season, racking up a 3-0 record. They had their toughest test yet on Friday night, visiting last year’s Class A runner-up, Averill Park.

The Warriors held a 14-0 lead in the third quarter, and never looked back. Jacob Phelps rattled off two long touchdown runs in the quarter, and Averill Park cruised to a 27-6 win.

The 2-2 Warriors will host Columbia Friday while the 3-1 Eagles will host Amsterdam.