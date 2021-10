Averill Park, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Averill Park improved to 4-2 on the season Friday, rolling Niskayuna 35-0.

Quarterback Gavin Giordano totaled four touchdowns and 235 yards of offense for Averill Park in the win. Nicholas Galuski tallied a receiving and passing touchdown.

Averill Park will visit La Salle next Friday at 7:00 PM. Niskayuna will look to bounce back on the road against South Glens Falls.