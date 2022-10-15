AVERILL PARK, NY (NEWS10) — Averill Park and Amsterdam entered Friday night unbeaten in the Class A Capital Division. The two teams met in a matchup with massive playoff implications.

The Warriors rolled to a 27-6 lead at the half. The Rams cut it to 27-12 on a short Jhai Vellon touchdown scamper, but Averill Park responded with a 4th quarter touchdown run by Charles Ratigan. The Warriors held on for a 33-12 win.

Averill Park hosts La Salle next Friday night at 7:00 PM. Both teams are 3-0 atop the Capital Division.