Cicero, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After winning their 8th straight Section 2 Class A title, the Averill Park girls basketball team started their state tournament run with a win over Massena. With another win in Saturday’s regional final, they could advance to the state semifinals.

The Warriors took on Bishop Ludden out of Section 3. Behind 22 points from Amelia Wood, Averill Park cruised to a 67-43 win. Taylor Holohan added 11 points and 8 rebounds, while Michelina Lombardi tallied 9 points and 6 steals.

Averill Park will take on Section 11’s West Babylon on Friday at 11:45 AM at Hudson Valley Community College.