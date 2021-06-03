Averill Park pulls out close win over Troy

Averill Park, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy softball was coming off back to back league losses Thursday with another tough test at division-leading Averill Park.

The Warriors, on a five game win streak, struck first. Maisie Dawson drove a RBI double to the fence to put AP up 1-0 after one. Troy got it right back in the top of the second with a liner to tie it up at one. In the third, with the bases loaded and one out, AP’s Taylor Schoonmaker forced a double play to get out of the inning and it would prove crucial as they held on for a 7-6 win.

Averill Park visits Niskayuna next on Friday at 4:30 while Troy visits Saratoga.

