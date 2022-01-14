Averill Park outlasts Shaker in Suburban Council battle

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Averill Park received a boost from Taylor Holohan in her return to the court, as the sophomore scored 18 points in the Warriors’ 58-48 road win over Shaker.

“It feels pretty good,” said Amelia Wood, who led the Warriors with a game-high 20 points. “We haven’t had a full team since Dec. 23 so it’s kind of been pretty tough, but our team is good with that. We go through everything together so we went through not having everybody and we kept pushing each other.”

No. 8 Averill Park improves to 10-2, with just one loss in league play. The Warriors took the lead for good in the first quarter when Holohan’s layup put Averill Park up 16-15. However, the Blue Bison stayed within single digits the whole game and made it a one-possession game with about 3-and-a-half minutes to play.

The Warriors sank their free throws down the stretch to secure the victory.

“Shaker is a very physical team. They play great defense. They have some great parts on offense and they make it really, really difficult,” said Averill Park head coach Sean Organ. “I’m proud of my team to come in on their floor and find a way to gut out a tough win.”

Shaker was the No. 30-ranked AA team in New York state heading into the game. Emily Satterday scored a team-high 10 points in defeat. Eight different Blue Bison filled the cup.