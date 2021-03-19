Averill Park muscles past Columbia for season opening win

East Greenbush, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Columbia hosted Averill Park to open their Class A schedule Friday night, and the Warriors wasted no time taking a lead on the road.

With ten minutes left in the first quarter, quarterback Gavin Giordano faked a handoff to Daniel McShane and found a running lane. The next thing he found was paydirt. Averill Park took a 6-0 lead with the QB keeper.

In the second with AP in the redzone, Giordano dropped back and found Ben Ferlito in the back of the endzone for the Warriors’ second touchdown, extending the lead to 13-0. Columbia had an answer on the ensuing kickoff. David Romer took it to to the house for the Blue Devils first score of the game, but the Warriors made sure it was their last. Averill Park went on to win 34-8.

Averill Park heads to Albany next weekend while Columbia visits La Salle.