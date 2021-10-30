ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — La Salle rolled Troy 42-0 on Friday night, while Averill Park shutdown Columbia 41-0. This set up a three-way tie with Amsterdam for two playoff spots in Class A.
The Cadets and the Warriors will advance to the playoffs due to the tiebreaker: quarter points. Averill Park earns the top-seed, while Amsterdam misses the playoffs.
More Sports News
- Duffys deliver for Queensbury in Class A sectional championship
- Hoosick Falls/Tamarac blows by Bluehawks to advance to semifinals
- Falling stars: Astros big hitters stuck in World Series skid
- Brave hook? Anderson yanked after 5 no-hit innings in Game 3
- Averill Park, La Salle survive three-way tiebreaker to advance to Class A playoffs
Follow the sports team on Twitter:
Liana Bonavita
Griffin Haas
Jared Phillips