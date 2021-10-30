Averill Park, La Salle survive three-way tiebreaker to advance to Class A playoffs

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — La Salle rolled Troy 42-0 on Friday night, while Averill Park shutdown Columbia 41-0. This set up a three-way tie with Amsterdam for two playoff spots in Class A.

The Cadets and the Warriors will advance to the playoffs due to the tiebreaker: quarter points. Averill Park earns the top-seed, while Amsterdam misses the playoffs.

