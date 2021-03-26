Averill Park improves to 2-0 with lopsided win over Albany

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany celebrated their seniors Friday night as they hosted Averill Park, but the celebration stopped shortly after kickoff for the Falcons.

Averill Park’s Dan McShane ripped off a big run to put the Warriors on the goal line in the first quarter, then punched it in from two yards out on the next play to put AP up 7-0. The Warriors struck again in the second quarter, with McShane taking another handoff at the Albany 40 and breaking free for his second touchdown of the game to put AP up 14-0. The senior tallied 198 yards on the ground to go along with three touchdowns.

Warriors quarterback Gavin Giordano added to the AP lead, plunging in from two yards out to put them up 21-0. Averill Park went on to complete a dominant 42-0 win over Albany.

Averill Park heads to Troy for week three while Albany visits Columbia.

