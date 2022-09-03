ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) — After a 7-3 season last year, Averill Park started anew on Friday, opening their season at UAlbany against Middletown.

Averill Park quarterback Nick Galuski tallied two rushing touchdowns to start the scoring, giving the Warriors a 12-0 lead. He added another through the air in the first half, as Averill Park took a 20-0 lead into halftime. The Warriors fought through injuries and held off Middletown, escaping with a 26-20 win in Week 0.

Averill Park will head to Guilderland next Friday to take on the Dutchmen at 7:00 PM.