AVERILL PARK, NY (NEWS10) — The Averill Park football team made a run all the way to the Class A title game last season, before falling to Niskayuna. This year, they’re looking to get back to that game, and change the result.

While the Warriors lost two of their most talented players in Nicholas Galuski and Jake Rizzo, they bring back almost every other starter on offense. Their whole offensive and defensive lines are back, units head coach Zach Gobel expects to be the anchor of this squad.

Bringing back so much of their team has been a huge asset heading into the 2023 campaign. “It’s helped a ton to have these guys back,” said Gobel. “We’re doing the same stuff we were doing last year which was a switch from what we’d done the past 13 years. We’re definitely further ahead this year because of them having that experience last year.”

“We really didn’t lose many seniors,” said senior running back and linebacker Charles Ratigan. “We’ve got the guys that are going to bring us back to that position and I think it’s going good so far and we’ve got a chance to make it far again.”

The Warriors will take on Eastchester on Saturday at 3:30 pm, the second game of a triple header at RPI, that is also serving as a community resource night.