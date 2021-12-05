Averill Park edges Burnt Hills for Tip-Off Tournament title

AVERILL PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The high school basketball season is upon us, and the Averill Park Tip-Off Tournament helped get things started. The Averill Park girls played host to Burnt Hills in the championship game.

The Spartans led 18-13 after the first quarter, but the Warriors responded to take a 30-28 lead into the break. Averill Park grew their lead in the second half, pulling away for a 60-52 win.

Averill Park’s Amelia Wood won tournament MVP, leading the Warriors with 18 points in the championship game.

