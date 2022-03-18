TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Averill Park packed Hudson Valley Community College Friday morning to back the Warriors’ bid at a state title shot.

Averill Park battled West Babylon in the Class A girls basketball semifinals. The Warriors jumped out to a 31-21 lead at the half. They put the pedal to the metal in the third quarter, outscoring West Babylon 17-0 on their way to a 56-36 win.

Sophomore Taylor Holohan was the leading scorer for Averill Park, pouring in 19 points to go along with 13 rebounds. Senior Amelia Wood added 14 points and 11 rebounds.

“It is so exciting,” said senior Michelina Lombardi. “This is what I’ve worked for since I can remember and just to be able to be here and be able to have the opportunity to play after we weren’t able to play the last two years in a row is awesome.”

The Warriors will take on Section 1’s Tappan Zee in the Class A final on Saturday at 5:15 PM.