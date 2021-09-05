Averill Park cruises past Colonie in season-opener

AVERILL PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Averill Park Warriors are looking to build on a 4-2 spring season this fall. They opened up their season Saturday with a 35-6 home win over Colonie.

Senior quarterback Gavin Giordano contributed as a duel threat for the Warriors. He picked up 71 yards and a touchdown on 9 carries, while completing 5 of 7 passes for 91 yards and 2 touchdowns. Nick Galuski reeled in 3 catches for 76 yards and a touchdown, adding an interception on defense.

Averill Park will visit Christian Brothers Academy next Friday night.