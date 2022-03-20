Troy, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Averill Park girls basketball team looked to capture their first state title since 2010 on Saturday. They’d have to get through Tappan Zee in front of a packed crowd at Hudson Valley Community College.

After a back and forth first half, the Warriors and the Dutchwomen were knotted at 23 at the break. Averill Park went on a 12-0 run in the third quarter to open up a double-digit lead.

Tappan Zee wouldn’t back down, roaring back to take a 40-38 lead in the fourth. But powered by huge buckets by senior Amelia Wood down the stretch, the Warriors held on 54-48 to win the Class A championship.

Not only did Wood pour in 20 points and pull down 17 rebounds, she became Averill Park’s all-time leading scorer in the win. “I ended on a win,” said Wood. “I ended on a win with Coach Organ. I mean, that’s always been a dream of mine, winning a state championship and I finally got one.”

Michelina Lombardi added 11 points. “It was everything I thought it would be and much more,” said Lombardi. “The culmination of all our hard work and dedication paid off, and I couldn’t be happier.”

“I’m so proud the way our kids gutted out especially the end of that game,” said head coach Sean Organ. “We battled, and just found a way, and it’s just an indescribable feeling.”