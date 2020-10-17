Averill Park and Columbia play to scoreless stalemate

East Greenbush, N.Y. — Averill Park visited Columbia Friday afternoon with both teams vying for a leg up behind Burnt Hills in the Suburban Council Gray Division.

After 80 minutes of play, they both remained behind Burnt Hills for second in the Gray Division. Despite great chances by Columbia’s Lily Brown and Averill Park’s Izzy Geise, both defenses held strong as the two teams played to a 0-0 tie.

Next up for both teams on Tuesday: Averill Park heads to Guilderland while Columbia travels to Troy.

