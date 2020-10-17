Averill Park and Columbia play to scoreless stalemate

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

East Greenbush, N.Y. — Averill Park visited Columbia Friday afternoon with both teams vying for a leg up behind Burnt Hills in the Suburban Council Gray Division.

After 80 minutes of play, they both remained behind Burnt Hills for second in the Gray Division. Despite great chances by Columbia’s Lily Brown and Averill Park’s Izzy Geise, both defenses held strong as the two teams played to a 0-0 tie.

Next up for both teams on Tuesday: Averill Park heads to Guilderland while Columbia travels to Troy.

More Sports News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
41
Days
16
Hours
30
Minutes
06
Seconds

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report