ROTTERDAM, NY (NEWS10) — Guilderland opening their season with a home game at Mohonasen, while their turf is finished. Taking on 1-0 Averill park.

No score in the first quarter Travis Bersch goes play action, opens things up for Troy Berschwinger. He’s got nothing but endzone in front of him for a 55 yard touchdown.

The Warriors would respond late in the quarter. Jacob Phelps made a cut up the field and was off to the races. Averill Park would take a 14-7 lead, but Guilderland was able to power back in the end to win it 42-20.