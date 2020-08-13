Athletics close out ICBL season with win over Mohawks

Amsterdam, N.Y. — The six week ICBL season came to a close Wednesday night with the Albany Athletics hosting the Amsterdam Mohawks at Shuttleworth Park for one final nine inning game.
The Athletics shook off a first inning two-run home run from Brian Hart to come back and beat the Mohawks 6-4 to close the ICBL season. The Athletics finish with the best record in the ICBL.
