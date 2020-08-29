A’s, Astros walk off field in protest, game postponed

Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado stands next to a T-shirt of Black Live Matter and team jerseys with No, 42, in honor of Jackie Robinson Day, before both teams walked off the field to protest racial injustice before their baseball game Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Astros and Oakland Athletics jointly walked off the field following a moment of silence, draping a Black Lives Matter T-shirt across home plate as they chose not to play on Friday night.

The postponement came on Jackie Robinson Day across the majors, and in the wake of 29-year-old Jacob Blake, a Black man, being shot by police in Wisconsin over the weekend.

All players, managers and coaches at Minute Maid Park were wearing No. 42, the jersey number Robinson wore when he broke the major league color barrier in 1947.

The Athletics and Astros placed a No. 42 jersey in each batter’s box. Houston starters took their positions, with other players on both sides lining up in front of their dugouts.

After a moment of silence, the teams walked back to their clubhouses.

“I’m proud of this generation because in the ’60s, it was mostly African Americans and a few white Americans that stood up, but in this day and age, I’m seeing young people of all nationalities and all religions that are standing up together,” said Astros manager Dusty Baker, who is Black. “The young people are a voice to be heard in the country, and I’m very, very proud of the young people in this country.”

There have been 11 big league games postponed this week as clubs joined teams in the NBA, WNBA and MLS in calling off games while protesting social injustice. Major League Baseball let teams decide whether to play or not.

The Astros and Athletics will play a doubleheader on Saturday beginning at 3 p.m. The teams will recognize Jackie Robinson Day in the first game.

Baker and Athletics manager Bob Melvin met with the umpires at home plate several minutes before the scheduled first pitch at 8:10 p.m.

“I woke up this morning — and I’ve always known the story of Jackie Robinson — but I had a different view today,” Melvin said. “I was angry today. I was sad, I was all of the above. I was looking forward to putting this jersey on. I have the utmost respect for No. 42 and his plight.”

Oakland starter Chris Bassitt appeared to be going through his pregame routine, ramping up to pitching in the visitor’s bullpen but abruptly stopped warming up about 15 minutes before the scheduled first pitch.

Houston starter Lance McCullers Jr. walked to the right field bullpen with an orange glove and ball, but only sat on a bench and never warmed up.

McCullers headed back to the dugout shortly after the national anthem, which was played before the players took the field.

“If we can change one person’s mind, have a conversation that changes one person’s thought process that saves a life, this was worth it to us,” said Astros outfielder Michael Brantley, who is Black. “As a group, we’ve done a great job talking about it, but these situations that keep coming up have to stop. I think we all feel the same way.”

On Thursday, the New York Mets and Miami Marlins took a similar action before their game at Citi Field, walking off the field.

“We felt like this message was bigger than missing another game to show support for our brothers, not only on our team but across the league as well to let them know we have their backs,” Astros outfielder Josh Reddick said.

