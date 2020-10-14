Arora helps lift Shen past Colonie at home

Clifton Park, N.Y. — Shenendehowa came into Tuesday’s game against Colonie unbeaten. Granted, they’re just 1-0 after a delayed start to the season, but the Plainsmen turned in another impressive win in the early stages of the young season.

With Colonie giving them a tough battle throughout the first 65 minutes of the game, Shen finally broke through on the scoreboard thanks to a goal from senior forward Sahil Arora. He followed that up about 10 minutes later with a ball into the box that Michael Yates put away for 2-0 lead, as the scoreboard reflected Shen’s record when the clock hit zero.

“Last year I didn’t get to play too much, so during this quarantine I spent like every day at the pitch, working hard,” Arora said. “So that was in my mind the whole time, just trying to get out there, show the fans what it’s about.

“Got that goal and assist and most important the team win, that’s all that matters,” Arora added.

“He gave us a lot of good minutes off the bench last year and actually scored a couple of timely goals last year,” Shen head coach Jonathan Bain said. “He’s just been chomping at the bit and has kind of hit his stride.

“We knew he was going to do some good things and it was nice to see him out here tonight,” Bain added.

“It was amazing, right when I scored I heard the fans chanting, it was an incredible feeling and that’s what helped me get the assist, just running down the wing with confidence,” Arora said.

“The assist was good,” Bain said. “He had gotten a couple of good balls in during the first half and we just didn’t get on the end of them and it was something we talked about at halftime so that ball at the back post is usually on if he can get it there, and Mike Yates was there to put it home.”

“I was just running down the wing I saw Michael Yates free back post just play it to him and he had a great finish,” Arora said.

“The finish was better than the assist, and we finished the game strong,” Arora added.

Shenendehowa is headed to Shaker Thursday next while Colonie hosts Schenectady Friday.

