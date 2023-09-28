ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As reported by NEWS10’s Griffin Haas, arena football will be returning to Albany under a new ownership group. The group is working on finalizing a team name and they have not decided on a league at this time.

According to the new ownership group, former Albany Empire offensive coordinator and interim head coach, Damon Ware will be the head coach and general manager of the franchise. Jeff Levack will serve as team president.

Albany’s last arena football team, the Albany Empire, was terminated from the National Arena League, citing the Empire’s failure to pay overdue league-mandated assessments. The termination came months after former NFL pro-bowler Antonio Brown became part of the previous ownership group.

More details will be unveiled at a press conference at the MVP Arena at 10:30 a.m. Monday. Stick with NEWS10 as this story develops.