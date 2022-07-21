SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Juan Barbosa, owner of Barbosium Fitness, started competing in strongman events just before the pandemic. He noticed a lack of those competitions here in the Capital Region. Thanks to him, that’s all going to change this August.

Barbosa, with multiple strongman titles to his name, will host the Capital District’s Strongest Man and Woman competition on August 27th at Barbosium Fitness in Schenectady. The first of its kind in the region, there will be multiple events for all skill levels, novice through master.

While his introduction to strongman was fueled by competition, he’s thrilled to provide a place here in the area for the sport for a special group of people. “As I got more and more into strongman I found that there’s a huge community, a very supportive community and it’s a really great means to try and stay on top of goals and hit what you’re trying to shoot for, whether you’re a beginner or really looking to take it to a higher level in the sport,” said Barbosa. “It means a lot to me to be kind of the go to place to be able to fill that void in the sport.”

Registration remains open through August 13th, or until they hit their athlete cap. You can sign up for the event here.