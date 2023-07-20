TURIN, Italy (AP) — United States winger Tim Weah has a lot to live up to after joining Juventus from Lille.

Not only is he the son of one of the top players to have plied his trade in Italian soccer — former FIFA Player of the Year and current Liberian President George Weah — but the 23-year-old will have to replace Juan Cuadrado.

The Colombia international signed a one-year deal with Inter Milan on Wednesday after eight seasons at Juventus.

“Definitely a responsibility, because what he’s done at the club has been amazing, I mean for me he’s a legend,” Weah said about Cuadrado in a news conference on Thursday. “Just watching his every move, his plays and what he’s done for the club has been great. And, you know, I can only just be inspired.

“So, you know, I just pray to God and hopefully, you know, I put in the work, work hard and … definitely some big shoes to fill. But I’m ready for the challenge.”

Weah’s father also played in Italy, for AC Milan, but recently told Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport that he would have loved to play for Juventus.

In a deal completed at the start of the month, Juventus will pay Lille 10.3 million euros (now $11.5 million) for Weah, plus up to 2.1 million euros in bonuses.

“Very easy choice for me,” Weah said. “From the moment I heard that they were interested, I knew that I wanted to come here and I wanted to create my own history here and be a part of this beautiful organization.

“From a young age my dad has always supported Juventus so I think it was such a coincidence that, you know, that opportunity came. And I’m just so, so happy and proud to be here.”

Weah’s mother has also played a significant role in his soccer choices, with the winger explaining she is the reason he chose the No. 22 shirt.

“Number 22 has a long history. First of all, it’s my birthday and the day I was born, 22nd of February,” Weah said. “And then 22 is the first number my mother ever put on my back.

“So I made a promise to her that … whatever club I play for, I’ll always use the 22 in honor to her.”

Weah could be joined soon at Juventus by one of his former teammates at Lille, with the Bianconeri reportedly interested in signing Canada forward Jonathan David.

“With Jonathan David, that’s one of my best friends in the whole world,” Weah said. “So, you know, he has asked me questions and I told him you should come here and make sure you’re ready to work.”

