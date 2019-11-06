AP Top 25 Podcast: Which job is better? Florida St or USC?

FILE – In this Oct. 26, 2019, file photo, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) scrambles in the first half of an NCAA college football game against the Auburn, in Baton Rouge, La. For the first time in college football history, there will be two games matching teams of at least 8-0 on the same day, according to ESPN Facts and Info. In Tuscaloosa, Alabama, LSU and the Crimson Tide will play the first regular-season game matching AP Nos. 1 and 2 since 2011 _ when No. 1 LSU beat No. 2 Alabama 9-6 in overtime. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

The Florida State job is open and Southern California probably will be soon, too.

On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast, Paul Myerberg of USA Today joins AP’s Ralph Russo to discuss which job a coach would take if they could have either Florida State or USC? The Florida State search is already off to interesting start with rumors of Bob Stoops being targeted.

A big week in college football also includes the first College Football Playoff rankings and a No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup in the Southeastern Conference when LSU faces Alabama. Myerberg and Russo preview the big game in Tuscaloosa, as well as the battle of unbeaten in Minneapolis as Penn State faces surprising Minnesota.

Plus, what is significant about the first CFP rankings.

